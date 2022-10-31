An Amsterdam hotel is considering legal action after being blown up in Modern Warfare 2

A hotel in Amsterdam is threatening Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer with legal action after it featured in the recently released game without permission.

As reported by De Volkskrant (opens in new tab) (via NL Times (opens in new tab)), the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam is not happy with its depiction in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - so much so that it is threatening legal action. The hotel isn't the only real-life location to feature in the recently released FPS but it's the subject matter that this hotel in particular has a problem with.

"We don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence," the hotel's manager Roy Tomassen told De Volkskrant, "the game in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement." According to the original story, the hotel was not approached by Activision or developer Infinity Ward prior to the game's release and it didn't take too kindly to being blown up in-game.

If you've already made a decent dent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll already know that the Conservatorium Hotel isn't actually mentioned by name in the game - instead, it is referred to as the 'Breenbergh Hotel' - but those who know Amsterdam will most probably be able to recognize the hotel due to the historic building it is based in.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week or so, you're probably already well aware that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched last week. Despite only being out in the world for one weekend, this hasn't stopped the game from smashing records, including becoming the biggest Call of Duty launch ever on PlayStation . Which doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering the Modern Warfare 2 beta was the biggest in Call of Duty history.