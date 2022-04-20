Among Us releases holiday 2022, Innersloth announces

Among Us VR will launch sometime during the Holiday 2022 season, developer Innersloth has announced.

The news was revealed during the Meta VR showcase on Wednesday, which debuted a brand new gameplay trailer for the more immersive VR version of Among Us. The trailer shows crewmates running around their spaceship in a first-person perspective, and the simplistic visual design really translates well to the VR format.

Innersloth has yet to confirm a hard release date for Among Us VR, but a recent leak suggests it could launch on December 13, which would line up with the release window we learned about today. Either way, it's good to know we'll be suiting up and betraying our friends in virtual reality this year.

First launching in 2018, Among Us became a viral hit in 2020, gaining almost half a billion players in that relatively short period of time. Its momentum has slowed some since then, but Innersloth continues to support the game with ports for PlayStation and Xbox, the odd free trial, and a massive update in November that added new roles - Scientist, Engineer, and Guardian Angel for crewmates, and the Shapeshifter for Impostors - as well as a storefront where you can buy cosmetics with the XP you earn from matches, and achievements.

More recently, Innersloth was forced to take down the Among Us servers for a whole weekend due to a targeted DDoS attack.

Among Us is due to launch this holiday season for SteamVR and Oculus Quest 2 (technically Meta Quest 2 now).

