The next Amnesia game brings the series' horror to WW1 in May

Amnesia: The Bunker is set to release on May 16, developer Frictional Games has announced.

Considering Amnesia: The Bunker was only just revealed late last year, in December 2022, this is an incredibly tight turnaround from reveal to launch for the new game – around six months in total.

That said, this news does present a minor delay for the game, which was previously loosely scheduled for March 2023. Frictional Games announced (opens in new tab) the two-month-ish delay on Twitter just minutes before updating the game's Steam page, attributing the pushback to "a slew of illnesses that affected the development" throughout a "tough winter."

If you didn't already know, the new Amnesia game places you in the titular Bunker during the horrors of World War I. You'll play the role of Henri Clement, a French soldier left behind by his brigade and trapped in a lone bunker, only to realize he's not as alone as he first thought.

Some gruesome monster stalks Clement throughout the bunker, and he's armed with only a pistol and a single bullet. For the first time in the horror series, Amnesia is letting players play around with a weapon, with the huge caveat that they've only one bullet to work with.

Alongside the monster, an ever-present threat and stalking Clement in the bunker, Amnesia: The Bunker is taking things semi open world. It's up to you how you get from point A to B without being discovered by the monster, using whatever tricks and tools you can employ.

Amnesia: The Bunker launches on May 16 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Considering Frictional's pedigree for horror games in Amnesia: Rebirth and Soma, this could be one horror game to keep an eye on in the coming months.

