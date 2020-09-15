Amnesia Rebirth gets new trailer and October release date

Amnesia: Rebirth is launching on PC and PS4 on October 20, Frictional Games has announced. The befitting launch date was revealed in a brand new trailer previewing some of the ways we'll be scared senseless playing the third complete entry in the Amnesia series.

The new trailer digs deeper into Amnesia: Rebirth's story and the main protagonist, Tasi Trianon, who's burdened by intense physical and mental trauma while looking for answers and trying to survive a desert hellscape. Naturally, the roughly two-minute trailer confronts us with landscapes and monsters you wouldn't encounter in your most ghoulish nightmares.

"Amnesia is not just another haunted house spook-fest, but an emotionally harrowing journey," explains Thomas Grip, creative director at Frictional Games. "We aim to go beyond simple jump-scares and to affect players on a deeper level. While Rebirth will contain the terrifying encounters and sights you expect from an Amnesia game, it has a lot more focus on narrative than previous entries in the series. We want the player to form a strong bond with Tasi and intimately share her tribulations. This will not be your run-of-the-mill horror experience."

Nobody who's ever played an Amnesia game expects Rebirth to be a "run-of-the-mill" horror game. The series is known for being extraordinarily disturbing, with the first title often ranked amongst the best horror games of all time. Its sequel, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, was billed as an "indirect sequel" to the first game, taking place in the same world but featuring a new cast of characters and setting. Amnesia: Rebirth, picks up right where the events of the first game left off.