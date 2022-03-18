Save up to $114 on Ryzen processors with Amazon's latest CPU deals

Amazon's CPU deals currently feature huge discounts of up to $114 on several AMD Ryzen processors.

The deepest discount is reserved for the high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU which is down to just $458.98 (was $570). While not quite the historic lowest ever price, this is one of the cheapest rates we've ever seen on the 12-core (24 threads) processor. It's one of the best CPUs for gaming, so this isn't an offer you're going to want to miss.

Also of note is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which is reduced to only $349.99 (was $449) for a $99 saving. This is the cheapest rate that we've seen on the Ryzen 7 5800X since the Black Friday period, so this CPU deal is a fantastic opportunity to score the 8-core (16 threads) processor for less. The usual selling rate tends to hover around the $483 mark, so you're saving $27 more here.

Alternatively, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is spectacular value at just $297.99 (was $359) which is also the cheapest rate since the winter sales events. This APU is an incredibly popular choice for many gamers after a cheap gaming PC as the integrated RDNA 2 graphics provide decent gaming performance in 1080p.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | $359 $297.99 at Amazon

Save $61 - This is the lowest price that we've come across on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G since the winter sales events. This APU features decent onboard graphics performance, too, making this model a popular choice for budget builds.



AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - While the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X has been $10 cheaper in the past, that rate was over Black Friday. This is the most aggressively priced that we've seen this CPU retail for since.



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $570 $456.98 at Amazon

Save $114 - Though the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X has been a couple of dollars cheaper recently, this is still an excellent price on one of the best CPUs for gaming you can get right now. Until recently, the previous lowest price was hovering at $483, so you're saving an additional $27 here.



