Amazon slashes almost $200 off Crucial PS5 2TB SSD with heatsink – lowest ever price

There comes a point in everybody's gaming life when the standard storage of a console just won't do. Take the PS5, for instance - it has just 825 GB. And that's before the 157.8 GB for system files is taken away, leaving behind a mere 667.2 GB. That's why upgrading your storage with a top PS5 SSD for less is always a great solution.

Amazon is offering just that with a Crucial P5 Plus 2TB M.2 SSD available for $133.98 (opens in new tab), which represents a discount of almost $200 off the regular $330.98 asking price. That's a massive 59% reduction (equivalent to $197, to be precise) and best of all, this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the PS5 SSD. That's not something to be overlooked lightly. Not to mention, it comes with a separate heatsink so you have everything you need to upgrade your PS5 with ease.

Those in the UK can also pick up the same great SSD (minus the heatsink) for £149.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is a 39% discount or a saving of £96, and is again the lowest price we've ever seen at the retailer. For further comparison, it's worth reading up on the best PS5 SSDs in 2023 with Crucial found among them.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

(opens in new tab) Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD (PS5) + Heatsink | $330.98 $133.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $197.00 - A massive 59% discount makes this PS5 SSD cheaper than ever. That's a huge saving to be had, meaning you can play more games instantly and get better performance from your console. UK deal: £245.99 £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

During our hands-on with the Crucial P5 Plus, we found it to be the best budget internal PS5 SSD on the market – and this latest price drop only proves that further. What we specifically liked about it was how it takes advantage of the "latest SSD tech and innovations" while also being "speedy" and having that "Crucial quality in its DNA". The only downside at the time was limited availability as well as needing a heatsink, however, with one being included in this deal, that problem is solved.

(Image credit: Crucial)

If you don't fancy spending that much or don't think you will need 2TB of storage, there is another option available. Amazon has also cut the price of the 500GB Crucial P5 Plus to $82.98 (opens in new tab). This is a $28 discount (25%) and again comes with a heatsink packaged. We'd recommend the 2TB as the best value for money but the 500GB option is there too if you want it.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals