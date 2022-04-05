Amazon 3 for 2 deal on P5S games include Elden Ring and Tiny Tina's Wonderland

Do you have a list of games you've been thinking of getting for your PS5? You're in luck; Amazon has some incredible P5S deals going on right now. They are offering three items for the price of two (opens in new tab) on PS5 games, including huge titles like Elden Ring and Tiny Tina's Wonderland. We often see these kinds of PS5 deals landing at Amazon, but they don't usually feature such high-profile recent releases.

That means you could be saving roughly $50 + on any given game on the PS5 and even getting one of the biggest games right now for free. Elden Ring is currently sitting at $59.99 (opens in new tab). Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is also included in the offer, at $69 (opens in new tab), and Ghostwire Tokyo is taking part as well - at $59.88 (opens in new tab). The discount gives you the lowest priced item for free in this three for two offer, which is still a significant saving.

Unfortunately, there aren't any PS5 exclusive games like Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West or Grand Turismo 7 available, but Uncharted the Legacy of Thieves collection is under this offer, so if you've been eyeing up getting the PS5 upgrade of the beloved franchise, these PS5 deals are offering up an excellent opportunity.

If you've got a you shopping cart full of games you've been thinking of buying for your PS5, Amazon has a fantastic limited time 3 for 2 sale right now.



