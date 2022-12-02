3,397 days later, Saints Row 4 gets a big free upgrade on PC

Nearly a decade after its August 2013 launch, Saints Row 4 is getting a free upgrade on PC.

As revealed on the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), Saints Row 4: Re-Elected edition will soon replace every other version of Saints Row 4, including the Game of The Century Edition. From December 8 (on PC, and a little later for Linux players), the game will be updated automatically and give players access to several DLC packs.

There's too many to list here, but just to name a few, every copy of Saints Row 4 on PC will soon feature two Mission DLCs, Enter the Dominatrix and How the Saints Save Christmas, as well as countless outfit and weapon DLC including the Anime Pack, Bling Bling Pack, Brady Games Pack, Child's Play Pack, College Daze Pack, and many, many more.

Along with this upgrade, all other versions of Saints Row 4 - as well as any DLC not mentioned in the official post - will be removed from stores and will no longer be useable. Don't panic, though; the post also mentions that all saves and achievements will be moved over so you can still carry on from where you left off. Mods will also stay the same and "should not be affected."

To go with all these changes, Saints Row 4 will also be getting crossplay on PC, so regardless of what launcher you and your friends use, you can all play online together.