All Quiet on the Western Front is already one of Netflix’s most-watched foreign language movies

All Quiet on the Western Front is making plenty of noise on Netflix. The German war movie, based on the 1929 book by Erich Maria Remarque, is already one of the streamer’s most-watched foreign language movies.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), All Quiet on the Western Front has been viewed for a whopping 71.4 million hours since its debut on Netflix on October 28. That’s enough to push it into seventh place on the list of Netflix’s top 10 Non-English films.

Given the movie’s steady viewing figures – it’s averaging around 30 million hours a week – there’s every chance it could topple The Platform (108 million hours in its first 28 days) and Blood Red Sky (110 million hours) before the end of November.

All Quiet on the Western Front, then, continues the recent success of Netflix newcomers. Most notably, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become a surprise hit, with the true crime drama racking up over 850 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. That’s second only to Stranger Things season 4’s 1.3 billion hours viewed in terms of English TV shows. Squid Game still comes out on top with 1.6 billion hours. Both Squid Game and Monster will be back for a second season – though the latter is being turned into an anthology series.

One of Netflix’s next big movie releases is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The follow-up to Rian Johnson’s whodunnit is coming to cinemas for a limited one-week run on November 23 before heading to the stream on December 23.

Johnson told Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Avatar 2 on the cover, that he may just "dive in" to a third Knives Out movie immediately after the release of Glass Onion. He said, "I had so much fun making this one, and the creative challenge of figuring out a third movie that’s completely different from both this one and the first one – right now, that’s the most interesting creative challenge to me."

For the pick of what to watch on the streaming service, check out our list of best Netflix movies.