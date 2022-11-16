All Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 guns and maps are now live

The debut season is now live around the world

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season One features are now live for players worldwide.

Earlier today, on November 16, content from the debut season of the Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass rolled out at approximately 6am PT/ 9am ET/ 2pm GMT. The new season update reportedly weighed in at 32GB on PC, between 50 and 60GB across Xbox consoles, and between 25 and 30GB on PlayStation devices.

For starters, the map Shoot House has now made a grand return, resurrecting one of the more chaotic maps in Call of Duty's history. Modern Warfare 2 players can also now check their career statistics under the newly launched Combat Records feature in the game's menus.

Previously, the Bounty and Cyber Attack modes were only available in public matches in Modern Warfare 2. Now that Season One is here, both modes can be initiated via a private lobby, meaning you can play them at your leisure against bots or your friends.

However, one new feature has been delayed. According to Treyarch's tweet seen just below, Call of Duty League Moshpit mode was meant to launch in Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode today alongside Season One but has seemingly been delayed, with further updates on the mode coming "ASAP."

This launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season One precedes Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's launch, which goes live later today at roughly 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT. However, due to the battle royale game already being live in New Zealand, some players are changing the settings in their Activision Account to play the game early by changing their location to New Zealand.

When Warzone 2.0 launches, it'll allegedly include a brand-new pistol. This isn't just any sidearm, though, because it can apparently revive teammates who are downed simply by shooting at them. We'll have to wait and see just how big an impact on the new battle royale game this has at launch and whether it draws the ire of the player base further down the road.

Head over to our Warzone 2 release time guide for all the info you need on how to get ready for the new launch. You can also see all the Modern Warfare 2 maps on offer at the link.

