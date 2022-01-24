Save up to $1,030 on Alienware models with gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell has consistently been offering some of the deepest gaming laptop deals around, and today's offers are no different with up to $1,030 off machines featuring the latest RTX 30 series GPUs.

You can currently get the Alienware m15 R4, complete with an i7 CPU, an RTX 3070, and a 300Hz display for just $1,469.99 (reduced from $2,500). That's a huge discount of $1,030 off the MSRP, making it one of the more aggressive RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've come across in some time. While it's not uncommon to find machines at this price point, you're benefiting from Alienware's stellar build quality and lightning-fast screen here.

On the more modest side, fans of AMD architecture can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition for only $1,126.99 (down from $1,500). It's one of the best gaming laptops on the market and features the powerful Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and a 165Hz panel. It should be stated that this deal is being claimed quickly, so slow and steady doesn't win this race if you're after a well-priced Ryzen rig.

For fans of cheap gaming laptop deals, the Dell G15 is a value proposition that's hard to beat at $832.99 (discounted from $1,085). While this model is as entry-level as they come, the hardware here is more than respectable for the money. There's an 11th-gen i5 CPU, whereas it's normally 10th-gen inside for this rate, and you're also getting a 512GB SSD for double the storage of what's typically available around the $830 range.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Dell G15 (RTX 3050) | $1,085 $832.99 at Dell

Save $252 - The Dell G15 is great value for money coming in at well under the $900 mark. Shaving over $250 off the MSRP makes this entry-level rig a tough act to follow given the hardware inside, especially factoring in the 11th gen i5 CPU. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.



Alienware m15 Ryzen (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,500 $1,126.99 at Dell

Save $373 - This is one of the higher-end RTX 3050 Ti rigs on the market, and this model in particular is selling fast with 39% claimed already. If you're after a premium AMD machine on a budget, then this one will serve you well. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.



Alienware m15 R4 (RTX 3070) | $2,500 $1,469.99 at Dell

Save $1,030 - This massive discount on the Alienware m15 R4 positions it as one of the more aggressively-priced RTX 3070 gaming laptops you can get. While not the cheapest configuration of the hardware, you're benefiting from stellar build quality and a super-fast screen. Features: Intel Core i7-10870H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 300Hz Full HD screen.



