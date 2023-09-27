Alan Wake 2 brings back the best character from Control in a "key role"

One of our favorite characters from Control returns in Alan Wake 2, but in a "key role" rather than a fun cameo.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lakes shares that beloved 'janitor' Ahti has plenty to do – so much so that you may be surprised to see how he fits into everything.

"He's in a key role in this," Lake says. "Him being as mysterious as he is – there are mysterious aspects like this whole thing – I think that people will be surprised by how much and where they find him, and how he is present."

Color us intrigued. Lake goes on to say that Ahti in Alan Wake 2 almost feels like fulfilling a promise. If you do all of his side missions in Control, you'll be sent a postcard that says, "Greetings from Watery, Washington. America's little Finland," and features the man himself down in the corner.

"And now we're in Watery, and here is Ahti," Lake says, pointing out that the location also appears in Alan Wake 2.

We first got the idea that Ahti would be in Alan Wake 2 during a gameplay reveal a few weeks back. While we did learn that Ahti is around and still singing his merry tunes, it wasn't immediately clear if it was all for a fun throwback or something more – until now.

Alan Wake 2 releases on October 17 – as the spooky season dictates.

Alan Wake 2 at Gamescom was one of the best demos we've seen in years, so you could say we're rather excited for the full release.