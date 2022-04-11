Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case and the internet is freaking out

By published

Tony Montana has great taste in animated films

Al Pacino in Scarface
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Yep, you read that right.

A photo (opens in new tab) of Hollywood legend Al Pacino sitting down for dinner with Jason Momoa has gone viral after Twitter users noticed a collage of animated ogres on the back of the actor's phone.

After producer Mari Bardi (opens in new tab)called for an investigation into "whatever the f**k" is on the back of Pacino's phone case, she immediately realized that the case bore a striking resemblance to a Shrek iPhone case (opens in new tab) listed on Amazon.

See more

While some skeptics were quick to point out that the phone could belong to anyone sitting at that table, another photo (opens in new tab) appears to show the same phone case next to Pacino while chatting with Taika Waititi.

Regardless of confirmation, the Internet is delighted to learn that Tony Montana himself might be a super-fan of DreamWorks's ogre-centered fairy tale comedy franchise.

See more

"How tf am I supposed to sleep tonight knowing Al Pacino has a Shrek iPhone case?" a Twitter user asked.

"Petition [to] make another Shrek movie but all the characters are voiced by Al Pacino," one user (opens in new tab) said.

"Al Pacino uses a Shrek phone case. Legends respecting legends, love to see it," tweeted MovieRankings.net (opens in new tab).

"It's not right to be too interested in celebrities' personal lives. Unless it's about finding out whether Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case or not. Then it's 100% right to be invested," someone (opens in new tab) humorously remarked.

See more

Al Pacino himself has not yet confirmed whether the phone case belongs to him – but here's hoping it does.

For more, check out our list of the 100 best movies of the decade.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.