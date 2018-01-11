Ahoy! Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered is on the way to consoles in March

Assassin’s Creed Rogue is officially the most unfairly overlooked game of the entire free-running franchise. Released as a last-gen exclusive in 2014 at the same time as Assassin’s Creed Unity , it was sadly lost to the dark annals of PS3 and Xbox 360. It’s excellent news then that an ultra-polished remastered version is coming out for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X on March 20 so that finally everyone can agree with me about how it’s basically just a chilly version of Black Flag and thus a lot of fun. Yes, see, now you’re interested. Plus, the story ends with an (AC) revelation that only myself and about six other people have enjoyed.

While it'll run in HD on PS4 and Xbox One, Rogue Remastered will run in glorious 4K on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, making it even more beautiful as the Creed turns the stabby tables and lets you play as Assassin turned Templar Shay Cormac. OK, his Irish accent and catchphrase are terrible, but the freezing North Atlantic is a fascinating world to explore and is frankly dangerously expansive. Plus, you can just get the half-length campaign out of the way and then hunt all day, or happily play at Black Flag-style pirates and just spend hours firing cannons at enemy ships and claiming them for your own as you enjoy AC3’s repurposed scenery. There's even a headless horseman to battle if you head to Sleepy Hollow at the right time of night.