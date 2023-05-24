Ahead of the PlayStation Showcase, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans mourn their favourite meme

A possible imminent trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has fans distraught over losing one of the only images they've ever known of the sequel.

Let's rewind a bit. Back in mid-2021, when Spider-Man 2 was officially announced, the image below was one of the few screenshots to come of the reveal trailer, showing Miles Morales and Peter Parker teaming up together. Fast forward to now, and this is still, somehow, one of the few screenshots we have of Insomniac's sequel.

(Image credit: SIE/Marvel)

This caused the image to gain cult status among the Spider-Man fandom. The last few months in particular have seen the image of the dynamic duo rise to new heights as a meme, as Miles and Peter were transported against their will into various other games, just like the image below.

Today on May 24, Sony is set to premiere their blockbuster PlayStation Showcase, and it's expected Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have a huge presence at the presentation. This expectation of new footage and screenshots has brought about posts like the one below, where Spidey fans are sad to say goodbye to their beloved image.

It's been a long road for the decidedly chill image of Miles and Pete, but now that road might just be coming to an end. If we really are in for new footage of Insomniac's sequel later today, this older image will probably be left in the dust, as millions of Spidey fans worldwide pore over every new screenshot and detail from the PlayStation Showcase.

It's strange to think that it hasn't even been two years since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced, but it still feels like forever ago. We're finally nearing the end of the long, winding road for Insomniac's sequel though, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to launch at some point before the end of 2023.

Check out our full guide on how to watch the PlayStation Showcase for info on where and when the presentation is debuting.