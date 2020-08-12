Agents of Shield cast and creators say goodbye ahead of series finale

The cast and crew of Agents of Shield have put together a touching goodbye video ahead of the series finale, which airs Wednesday.

The compilation includes rather heartfelt messages to fans from series co-creator Jed Whedon, MCU veteran Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Chloe Bennet (Agent Johnson), Henry Simmons (Director Mackenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agent Rodriguez), Ming-Na Wen (Agent May), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agent Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Agent Fitz), Jeff Ward (Agent Shaw), and co-showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jeffrey Bell.

Agents of Shield premiered back in 2013 and has run for seven seasons, telling the story of the peacekeeping spy agency first introduced on the big screen in 2008's Iron Man, the movie that spurred the entire MCU into motion. The series kicks off with Agent Coulson assembling a team to take on cases involving the super-soldier program Project Centipede and Coulson's resurrection following his death in The Avengers. The span of the show has seen enemies including Hydra, Inhumans, and Life Model Decoys appear. The show even created its own timeline following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

The final season has been building up to quite the confrontation, with the Agents of Shield traveling through time to stop the Chronicoms from wiping them out. In the season's penultimate episode, we see a group of Chronicom ships destroy all of Shield's bases, leaving the team in a desperate position going into the two-hour series finale.