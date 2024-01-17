AGDQ's best speedrunner was this dog named Peanut Butter, who completed 80s puzzler Gyromite

A dog - yes, an actual dog - has speedrun a platforming puzzler from the 1980s.

Yesterday, January 16, at the ongoing Awesome Games Done Quick event for 2024, a speedrunner named 'Peanut Butter' took on Gyromite, a puzzler from the 80s. There's one thing that makes this run stand apart from the rest though - Peanut Butter is a Shiba Inu, and a very talented one at that.

You can see the full speedrun from Peanut Butter just below, in which the lovely canine is accompanied by JSR, its human counterpart. The run works like this: the player has to lower and raise platforms in Gyromite to get their character from start to finish, which Peanut Butter does by pressing its paw onto touch pads on the ground.

JSR gets Peanut Butter to do this by giving it commands, such as 'sit' to make it take pressure off either of the pads, or 'paw' to make the dog press on a pad. Through this, Peanut Butter is able to guide the character in Gyromite's B Game Mode all the way from start to finish in a total time of 26 minutes and 24 seconds.

While this beats JSR's estimated time of 30 minutes pretty comfortably, it sadly wasn't enough for Peanut Butter to claim the world record. According to Speedrun.com, that title belongs to 'TascoDLX,' who set the record over six years ago with a time of 24 minutes and 56 seconds.

Elsewhere at AGDQ yesterday, a stressful Resident Evil 2 no-hit speedrun was successfully pulled off by an equally-stressed speedrunner. The poor soul managed to beat their target time of 90 minutes pretty comfortably, but that was just about the only comfortable thing about the run.

