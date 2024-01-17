This ADGQ Resident Evil 2 no-damage speedrun is so stressful even the runner can't believe they pulled it off

A Resident Evil 2 speedrunner has done the unthinkable and beaten the game on Hardcore difficulty without taking any damage whatsoever - but it was a stressful journey.

Speedrunner Carci was the fearless runner attempting the feat yesterday, January 16, as part of the ongoing Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 event. The runner had a grand total of 90 minutes to complete Claire's 'A' route in the horror remake on the hardest difficulty in the game, without taking even a single hit. That time plus the no-hit requirement made for a stressful run.

You can see some of the more stressful moments of the speedrun in the tweet thread below. The full speedrun replay isn't available just yet, but you can see some heart-pounding moments in the run, such as when Carci runs smack bang into Mr. X through a door, and has to rapidly dodge around the outstretched claws of those horrible buggers in the sewers.

January 17, 2024

There's some other truly stressful moments in the thread above, such as when a Licker somehow came back to life and tried to take a chunk out of Claire, or when a zombie reanimated in the police station's morgue right next to Claire. Even when you know a jump scare is coming, as Carci surely did, it doesn't make things any less stressful.

The thing that makes this speedrun special isn't just the fact Carci completed it - it's the fact they were stressed out during the speedrun too. Resident Evil 2 has been run before at AGQD events, but this is the first time anyone's gone for a no-hit run. You can see the pure relief on the speedrunner's face at completing the feat just below, as everyone's glutes collectively relaxed in the room.

The legend @CarcinogenSDA has done it.Resident Evil 2 Remake Claire Hardcore done WITHOUT TAKING ANY. DAMAGE. AT ALL. #AGDQ2024 January 17, 2024

Even Carci can't believe he actually pulled off the entire thing live on stage. "Finally I can relax," the speedrunner wrote in a separate tweet elsewhere. After all that, no one's going to deny Carci an incredibly long sleep.

I'm still in disbelief i pulled off that no damage on stagewhat the fuckno seriously what the fuck January 17, 2024

