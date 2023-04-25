Patti LuPone says Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be part-musical

Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone has revealed that the WandaVision spin-off series will be part-musical – and that Frozen lyricists Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have written a bunch of original songs for it.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the three-time Tony winner, who is supposedly playing lesser-known Marvel character Lilia Calderu in the show, explained: "Our lead singer is Kathryn [Hahn], I'm singing backup.

"I said, 'Listen, I don't harmonize. I've always been a soprano. I've always been on the top line,'" LuPone recalled. "But it's just been great fun. There's no CGI either. What I am seeing on this show is craft."

Later, Anderson-Lopez, who previously wrote Agatha All Along and WandaVision's theme with her husband and longtime collaborator, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

"Well, the beans are spilled. B & I are having the BEST time with cast of the upcoming Marvel show. It has been a thrill of a lifetime to work with Patti, a role model and hero since I became completely obsessed and thought I was Evita in 2nd grade," she tweeted (opens in new tab).

Plot details for Coven of Chaos, which consists of nine episodes, remain under wraps but we do know that Emma Caulfield and Debra Jo Rupp will be once again sharing the screen with Hahn, reprising their WandaVision roles as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor and Mrs. Hart. Sasheer Zamata, Maria Dizzia, Ali Ahn, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Joe Locke, who's playing a familiar, and Aubrey Plaza round out the fresh-faced supporting cast.

When we left Agatha, she'd been "trapped" in her Agnes persona by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Her misery, presumably, won't last long, though, if jazz hands and earworms are on the cards...

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to premiere on Disney Plus in Winter 2023/2024. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.