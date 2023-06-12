After the Starfield Direct, I'm completely sold on Bethesda's new adventure

I wasn't entirely sold on Starfield before, but it's safe to say I am now thanks to the Starfield Direct . At the close of the show, I was utterly overwhelmed…and I mean that in the best sense. With a wealth of gameplay and a closer look at a myriad exciting details, Bethesda gave us an extensive deep dive into its ambitious space-faring adventure. And ambitious is the operative word here. The presentation didn't slow down for a minute, with feature after feature speaking directly to my RPG-loving heart. The studio showed off so much, in fact, that I immediately proceeded to re-watch the showcase multiple times to soak everything in. I had high expectations going into the Direct, and I certainly wasn't disappointed.

After our first look at Starfield gameplay features last year during the Xbox and Bethesda 2022 event, the Starfield Direct more than delivered; showing me everything I was hoping to see , and so much more. Of course, we won't know just how well Bethesda brings to life everything it's promising until the upcoming Xbox Series X game releases this September, but with so much potential on display, the Direct has cemented Starfield's place among my most anticipated new games for 2023 .

Space explorer

(Image credit: Bethesda)

"The promise of exploring a universe with so much freedom at our fingertips? Sign me up right now."

Throughout the showcase, Bethesda reiterated time and again that Starfield is your story. It's a line the studio has used a lot in the past when describing the new adventure, and it's what appeals to me the most. From what was shown in the Starfield Direct, I'm finally starting to believe this will be an RPG that delivers in this respect, too.

With a more in-depth look at character creation and ship customization, there's so much choice for us to play around with on display, and that also extends to the approach we take as we navigate the galaxies. The showcase offered up a variety of examples of the kinds of ways we can go about our escapades in the expanses of space. Whether that be opting to go stealth and sneak up behind enemies from vents, or talk our way out of situations, you can also go in guns blazing or dodge a conflict based on the background you've chosen.

The amount of choice that appears to be on offer reminds me of just why I love RPGs so much. There's nothing more immersive or engaging than a game that puts you in control of your own story by letting you steer it in any direction you wish based on the choices you make and the paths - or in the case, planets - you explore. After it was first revealed that Bethesda is presenting us with over 1,000 planets and 100 Starfield Star systems , there was a lot of uncertainty and apprehension surrounding the idea .

While it's yet to be seen just how well this will work, the Starfield Direct did a lot to assuage some fears of my own. By showing us examples of planets that offer a variety of adventures - such as the opportunity to discover smaller stories, making chance encounters, or doing a spot of resource gathering - I've definitely warmed up to the idea. While not all planets will feature life, as Todd Howard highlighted, there's a lot of appeal to the idea of heading out into the great unknown and discovering what awaits me.

Whether that be an outpost, or a firefight against space pirates, I have every hope the scope for discovery could actually be quite effective at making me feel like a bonafide space explorer. As senior level designer Zachary Wilson said, Bethesda is striving to give us a "massive playground and a ton of toys, and just setting you free". Honestly, that's music to my ears. The promise of exploring universe with so much freedom at our fingertips? Sign me up right now.

So much scope among the stars

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Read more (Image credit: Bethesda) Everything announced at the Starfield Direct showcase

While the showcase left me with the impression that we're in for a very grand adventure that looks impressive both in terms of scale and customization, it's also quite reassuring that they kept saying Starfield is a "Bethesda game through and through". All of the classic ingredients of a Bethesda game are here, from exploring new places, to encountering inhabitants, and finding yourself swept up in a variety of side stories you weren't anticipating. But it's the way the studio appears to have built up on various aspects, with smaller stories to be found throughout the cities, plenty of different Factions and quests to uncover, and so much possibility in the vast universe.

I can't even begin to express how excited I am to see that Bethesda appears to have developed the relationships you can have with companions far more than we've seen in the past. The studio highlighted during the Direct that every companion has their own questlines and we even get to see a sweet confession from one of them which makes me think the romantic side of the adventure will be far more involved than any other Bethesda game. I can't think of anything better or more motivating than the possibility of sharing my story with a companion as I explore the universe.

There was so much to unpack from the Starfield Direct, and I still feel like I'm taking it all in. But that speaks for itself. Bethesda put on one heck of showing, with so much to see and get excited about. And from the fan reception so far , it certainly seems like many share my feelings about the showcase. With in-depth looks, exciting reveals, and updates on features, the Direct has set my sense of anticipation for Starfield well and truly ablaze. I'm so ready to lift off and see what awaits me.

