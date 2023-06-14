After several fixes, The Last of Us Part 1 is now Steam Deck verified again

The Last of Us Part 1 has received a hefty new update on PC which should make the remake run better.

On June 13, Naughty Dog revealed the 1.1 update on Twitter, writing: "Patch 1.1 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC, including performance improvements, fixes for various crashes, and more." It continues: "We are also happy to announce that Part I is now Steam Deck Verified" - the game was previously stripped of its accreditation due to its poor technical performance.

As you can imagine, since there was a lot to fix on The Last of Us Part 1's PC port , the patch notes for update 1.1 are pretty lengthy. You can head to Naughty Dog's website to read them in full, but here's all the important ones we've found. First and foremost, the 1.1 update optimizes The Last of Us Part 1 "to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game."

Patch 1.1 is now live for The Last of Us Part I on PC, including performance improvements, fixes for various crashes, and more. Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/I44BPWGYmGWe are also happy to announce that Part I is now Steam Deck Verified.✅ pic.twitter.com/UsTfy0kPzgJune 13, 2023 See more

Beyond this, the update adds "overall improvements to texture and environment loading" and "support for players using third-party audio drivers", as well as corrects "several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors." Perhaps most importantly though, the update made a number of fixes in The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, including things like crashes, bugs, and other issues.

Some of the issues in question include the bug that occurred when players used Photo Mode and tried to save images in 4K, as well as the crash that would cause players to lose the ability to aim or shoot immediately after exiting the game's menus. Thanks to the 1.1 update, players will also no longer run the risk of being stuck with the flashlight tutorial if they ignored it when it popped up or accidentally end up seeing outside of the game's world in some locations.

Towards the end of the patch notes, Naughty Dog reassures fans that this is just the start of improved performance on PC. "We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches." The developer continues: "we are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates."