After 17 years, one of Diablo's most beloved successors is getting a sequel

Titan Quest 2 is coming to be part of the post-Diablo 4 ARPG renaissance

Titan Quest 2
Titan Quest 2 was announced as part of publisher THQ Nordic's latest showcase stream, and is set to bring the beloved action-RPG back for a new generation.

The original 2006 Titan Quest took the kill monsters, get loot, kill more monsters formula popularized by Diablo into the realm of Greek mythology. It's a classic-style ARPG through and through, and is one of the most beloved entries in the genre, to the point that it got a 2016 remaster that was popular enough to get its own series of brand-new expansion packs.

But now, we're finally due to get a proper sequel in Titan Quest 2. The game promises a flexible character system where you can build your class by combining a pair of masteries into a unique hybrid. The Steam page notes that enemies can "form factions and work together" to keep you on your toes, but a "meaningful" loot system with affix crafting will help you fight back. 

As you'd expect, the game does feature online multiplayer options, but unlike many ARPGs, this one promises a "handcrafted" world, which makes it sound like there won't be procedurally generated levels. That may be a detriment to replay value, but it certainly opens the door for a much more attractive world to explore filled with more meaningful things to find.

There's no release window for Titan Quest 2 yet, but it's due to hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S. It's in development at Grimoire Games, the studio which previously developed the well-regarded RPG-RTS hybrid SpellForce 3.

Path of Exile 2 just revealed its closed beta date, and with Diablo 4 already upon us, it seems the ARPG renaissance is truly here. 

