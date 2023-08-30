Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie breaks record, becoming his highest-rated film of all time

Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has set a new record for the actor. As of August 30, five days after its release, the teen comedy drama has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a website that pools together reviews to determine whether a title is "fresh" (above 60%) or not, and as such, has become his highest-rated film ever.

Of the 51 reviews listed, 49 are positive. Over the years, Sandler has fronted a number of popular Netflix productions including The Meyerowitz Stories, last year's basketball flick Hustle, and Uncut Gems, which many critics claimed was Sandler's best work to date at the time. The trio is currently rated 93%, 92%, and 91% respectively on the online aggregator.

Also starring Samantha Lorraine, Sandler's real-life daughter Sunny Sandler, and Frozen's Idina Menzel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah centers on best pals Stacy and Lydia, as they prepare for the former's titular rite of passage. But the pair's hopes of hosting an epic coming-of-age party are threatened when a popular boy comes between them, and middle school drama threatens their friendship. Sammi Cohen directs, from a script by Alison Peck, based on Fiona Rosenbloom's book of the same name.

Just recently, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Leo, an upcoming animation that sees Sandler voice the eponymous lizard, who plots to escape from the Florida school he's spent the last few decades in when he learns he's only got about another year to live. Might that beat 96%?

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is streaming on Netflix US now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix comedies for some viewing inspiration.