Adam Sandler reportedly re-teaming with Uncut Gems directors for another project

Adam Sandler and directors Josh and Benny Safdie may be teaming up again for a new project, according to IndieWire .

The trio first worked together on 2019's Uncut Gems , which saw Sandler play a jeweler and gambling addict who must get an expensive gem back in order to pay off a debt – the tense thriller was a change of pace for Sandler and he received critical acclaim for his performance, with many critics saying it was the best of his career. The movie also stars Julia Fox, LaKeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and Kevin Garnett.

Since Uncut Gems, Sandler has starred in the Netflix movie Hubie Halloween and he has several other upcoming projects in the works for the streamer, including the sports drama Hustle, the sci-fi movie Spaceman, and the comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston.

As for the Safdies, they've also co-directed 2017's Good Time, which starred Robert Pattinson, and 2014's Heaven Knows What. The pair haven't directed a feature film since Uncut Gems was released, although Benny has appeared in front of the camera in movies including Licorice Pizza and Pieces of a Woman. He's also set to play theoretical physicist Edward Teller in Christopher Nolan's upcoming war drama Oppenheimer, and he has an undisclosed role in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus .