Adam Sandler is teaming up with Uncut Gems directors the Safdie brothers for another movie

Adam Sandler says he's making another movie with directors Josh and Benny Safdie, following the success of the trio's last collaboration, pulse-pounding crime thriller Uncut Gems. In a new interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), the Grown Up star revealed that the flick is set to start filming in late winter, and that he's already gearing himself for the likely intense process.

"I love those guys, I know we're going to dedicate ourselves into working our asses off and making sure it's as good as it can be, and I know that takes a lot of time," Sandler explained. "So part of my brain is going, 'Wow, once that movie starts I'm in deep and our lives are going to change.' Like everybody, when you work hard, you're tired, you're knocked out, and you miss out on some stuff that you wish you could've seen. But ultimately, I know it's going to be a few months of going after a goal that we all feel the same about. We want to do the best we can."

For now, the plot and tone of the movie remains a mystery, but the former Saturday Night Live cast member went on to praise the Safdie brothers' work ethic and compared their process to "working on [his] comedies with [his] friends." He said: "It means a lot to us. I don't want to let them down. I see how hard they work. The Safdie boys, every word means a lot to them, every frame of the movie means a lot. So I don't want to walk through anything. I care about it, and I respect those guys so much."

Released by A24 in the US and Netflix elsewhere in 2019, Uncut Gems saw Sandler play Howard Ratner, a gambling-addicted New York City jeweler who takes a potentially dangerous, high-stakes bet in the hope of winning and paying off a $100,000 debt to his loan shark brother-in-law. Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, and LaKeith Stanfield also star.

Impressing critics, it earned a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Total Film awarding it five out of five stars. "Adam Sandler is off-the-scale good in the Safdies' latest," our review wrote. "A scuzzy shot of adrenaline into the crime pic's heart."

