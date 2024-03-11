After Across the Spider-Verse's Oscars snub, self-proclaimed "sore loser" Shameik Moore says it was "robbed"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse went home empty-handed at this year’s Oscars, with one of its stars proclaiming it was "robbed."

Shameik Moore, who plays Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse series of films, tweeted "robbed" – after initially writing "robed" – not long after Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron beat Across the Spider-Verse to win Best Animated Feature.

Moore later clarified his position, tweeting, "Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready."

After a commenter brought up how Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller was magnanimous in defeat by writing "Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well lose to the GOAT [Hayao Miyazaki]", Moore replied: "Your [sic] right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners."

Better luck next time? Across the Spider-Verse’s follow-up, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was delayed indefinitely last year but Moore has already described it as the best instalment in the trilogy.

"What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it. That's all I can tell you… The second movie is taking us to the third movie," Moore told Variety back in January.

