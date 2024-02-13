Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star says the third movie will be the best in the trilogy

Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has an exciting update on the upcoming third movie: he thinks it's the best one in the trilogy.

"What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse, and that I will be in it. That's all I can tell you… The second movie is taking us to the third movie," Moore told Variety at the Madame Web premiere. Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally slated for release in March 2024, but was delayed indefinitely last summer .

The movie is the follow-up to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse and 2023's Across the Spider-Verse. Moore voices Miles Morales, who becomes Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider in an abandoned subway station. Thanks to a collider built by Kingpin (Liev Schreiber), Miles finds himself crossing paths with Spider-People from across the multiverse, including Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

Last year's sequel saw the return of Miles and Gwen, this time with the Spider Society, led by the intimidating Miguel O'Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, thrown into the mix. Other new characters included Hobie Brown, AKA Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and the villainous Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

The cliffhanger at the end of the movie teased that some Into the Spider-Verse fan favorites will be back for the threequel, but nothing has been officially announced just yet.

While we wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse to hit the big screen, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2024.