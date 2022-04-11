A Spirit Halloween Store is horror's newest star, with some help from Christopher Lloyd

No spooky season is complete without a visit to Spirit Halloween, and now the iconic chain is getting its own feature film.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), the seasonal pop-up store has struck a deal with Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures, and Particular Crowd for a feature-length family film appropriately titled Spirit Halloween.

Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd is set to star alongside She's All That's Rachael Leigh Cook – though no character details have been revealed. The cast also includes Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith, Marissa Reyes, and Marla Gibbs.

The new family/kids adventure flick follows three middle-school friends who, thinking they've outgrown trick-or-treating, make a dare to spend the night locked inside a Spirit Halloween Store on Halloween night. The kids soon find out that the store is haunted by an evil spirit – one who decides to possess the store's animatronic displays and bring the creepy characters to life. The three friends must survive the night and avoid becoming possessed by the evil spirit.

David Poag will direct, marking his first directorial feature debut, with a screenplay written by Billie Bates.

The synopsis reminds us a little bit of another Christopher Lloyd Halloween flick: R. L. Stine's When Good Ghouls Go Bad. The 2001 made-for-TV movie starred Lloyd as a beloved uncle who comes back from the dead to save Halloween alongside his fearless nephew. The two embark on a zombie-filled adventure that involves high school bullies, a killer kiln, and a town afraid to celebrate All Hallow's Eve.

Production for Spirit Halloween has wrapped, and the film has been slated for an October 2022 release date. We're hoping Nick Lutsko has already written the theme.

