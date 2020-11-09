A Quiet Place spinoff is reportedly coming in 2022

A Quiet Place 2 doesn't release until next year, but John Krasinski is reportedly hard at work on another movie set in the same universe for release sometime in 2022.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the moment, but THR describes the project as more of a spin-off than a direct sequel, which suggests a new cast of characters will take the stage. Though, the follow-up will be "connected to the events" of 2018's A Quiet Place. The spinoff movie is based on a new story by Krasinski, with a script by Jeff Nichols, the writer, and director behind 2012's Mud and 2016's Loving.

A Quiet Place 2 was originally set to release in March of this year, but it was delayed until September due to the spread of coronavirus. It was later delayed to April 23, 2021, which is still the official release date at the time of this writing.

The sequel story follows the Abbott family as they continue to navigate the post-apocalyptic world they were forced to tip-toe through in the first movie. And whereas the one and only threat in A Quiet Place was the sightless monsters ravaging the population, A Quiet Place 2 seems to introduce a new human threat in the form of characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Check out the official trailer and read through Total Film's breakdown for more clues as to what we can expect from A Quiet Place 2.