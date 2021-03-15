A PS5 restock should be arriving in a few days - here is where you can find it

Here we go again, folks, it's time for another PS5 restock. Various stock-tracking accounts are suggesting we'll get a new drop at Amazon US at some point this week and Amazon UK this Tuesday or Wednesday morning (March 16 - 17). Although we don't know the exact time for the UK deals, there's reason to believe they'll land before 9am - PS5 stock usually appears in the early morning. Because other stores may follow suit, be sure to watch out for the following retailers as well.

Yes, it's all a bit vague. But there's reason to be hopeful for a PS5 restock. Namely, early March has been jam-packed with deals for the new console, not to mention Xbox Series X stock (besides Best Buy and Gamestop offering bundles, Game UK has also been fairly consistent). Because these PS5 restocks have been so consistent in recent weeks, it's not a stretch to say that more will arrive in the next few days. UK merchant Currys is offering a priority pass for PS5s right now, for example.

Even if you don't strike PS5 restock gold this week, be persistent. More will arrive soon, and the key is being ready to pounce at a moment's notice. With that in mind, we'd suggest keeping an eye on social media trends. They tend to be a good early-warning system for PS5 deals.

Wondering why it's so difficult to find stock? There are a few reasons causing the problem, and you can find out what they are in our PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained guide.

PS5 restock tips

So, what's the play if a PS5 restock does happen? All you can do is be ready. To stay ahead of the curve, we'd recommend signing in to stores like Amazon way ahead of time and getting your payment details ready to go. That means you can avoid disappointment if the website crashes or freezes. We've heard way too many horror stories of the console being gone by the time that customers have inputted their card.

Watch out for bundles, too. They tend to sell out less quickly than PS5 consoles by themselves, so we'd suggest making a beeline for them first. Want to know what to focus on? Grabbing one of the best PS5 headsets is always a good idea. The Pulse 3D is one of the best PS5 accessories so far, for instance.

Finally, remember to keep hitting that refresh button. If the listing suddenly claims that the console is out of stock, don't give up right away; we've seen the 'add to basket' option appear again soon after, giving customers another bite at the apple. And sometimes, adding it in advance to your 'wishlist', and then adding it to your basket from there seems to have worked for some people, too. Anything's worth a go, isn't it?

Check out our guide to see which is the best TV for PS5. You can also find the best PS5 external hard drive and PS5 SSD via our dedicated features.