A PS5 exclusive Marvel multiplayer game is reportedly in development

A multiplayer Marvel title is allegedly in development exclusively for the PS5.

Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, co-host Nick Baker said that "Sony is leaning into Marvel," stating that "Sony's clearly all-in on Marvel and Disney are clearly all-in on Sony." That's bad news for Xbox fans, as Baker tells them to "get Marvel and Xbox out of your head," but it sounds as though Sony fans might be about to get yet another comic book game.

Baker claims that "I have been told there is a [...] multiplayer Marvel game allegedly in the works, that will probably be a PS5 exclusive." There are no further details available, but Baker says that he and his source have speculated that Insomniac could be behind the project.

That's certainly a possibility, as the studio has clearly proven itself to Marvel, with Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales paving the way for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine . That said, Insomniac is already publicly working on two games, and a Ratchet & Clank project isn't out of the question either, making another full project a difficult undertaking.

It's not just Insomniac that's making Marvel games, of course. Marvel's Avengers, developed by Crystal Dynamics, released on all major platforms, and Marvel's Midnight Suns , from Firaxis, will follow suit in March 2022. Given the recent success that Marvel has had with Sony's single-player titles, however, it's not too surprising that a multiplayer effort might be on the horizon. That said, while Baker did leak the Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island expansion ahead of the Director's Cut, it's worth taking this leak with a healthy pinch of salt - with no word from Sony, Marvel, or any related studios, even plans that are accurate right now are liable to change behind the scenes.

Marvel fan or otherwise, check out our list of upcoming PS5 games.