A Nintendo DS classic gets a Switch remake - and it's coming with its lost Wii sequel

Nintendo is bringing back DS adventure game Trace Memory with a Switch remake in Another Code: Recollection, and it's coming with the title's lost Wii sequel.

Another Code: Recollection was announced during today's Nintendo Direct, and it serves as a collection of both Another Code: Two Memories and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories in a single, modernized package with enhanced graphics. The collection is set to hit Switch on January 19, 2024.

Both games are story-driven adventure games with gameplay that challenge you with a variety of puzzles as the plot unfolds. You play as a young girl named Ashley as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of her parents.

The original game, called Trace Memory in North America, hit Nintendo DS in 2005, and was primarily notable for its robust touch screen puzzles - hopefully the remake will have some smart solutions for those who prefer to do their Switch gaming on TV screens. The sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories, launched in 2009 on Wii, and mostly featured puzzles based around the console's motion controls. The Wii game has never previously been released in North America.

Between this, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Super Mario RPG, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Nintendo was all-in on remakes at today's Direct, but I'm all for it if it means more classics get the opportunity to meet new audiences.

Another Code developer Cing also made Hotel Dusk: Room 215, which by our reckoning is one of the best DS games to ever hit the double-screened handheld.