A new Lego Millennium Falcon is on the way, and it's much cheaper

Lego is launching a range of kits to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars kits, including an all-new Lego Millennium Falcon.

Five brand-new sets were announced as part of a "year-long celebration," and even though a few have been going round the rumor mill this month, there are still some surprises to catch fans off guard. Alongside a diorama depicting the original trilogy's opening scene with Darth Vader boarding Leia's ship, a 12.5-inch version of that craft (the Tantive IV) is also heading our way. It's being joined by a similarly-sized spin on General Grievous' flagship, the Invisible Hand, and a cheaper R2-D2. However, the spotlight has to go to the smaller, more affordable Lego Millennium Falcon. Seeing as the previous versions (which I'd argue are some of the best Lego sets) are far pricier despite being so popular, this will definitely turn heads.

“The LEGO Star Wars collaboration has enjoyed a most impressive 25 years with products, video games, animated content, big builds, merchandise, and more!" Lego Head of Product Mike Ilacqua says in the press release. "We want to celebrate all those years and milestones with everyone who helped us get here, but especially with the fan community as we would never be where we are today without their creativity and passion.”

You can get a better, more detailed look at these new Lego sets below, and they'll apparently be available for pre-order at the Lego store ahead of a March 1 release date.

Lego Millennium Falcon

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $84.99 / £74.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 921 Product number 75375 Release date March 1, 2024

Although we've had Lego takes on the fastest hunk o' junk in the galaxy before (an Ultimate Collector Series version and a mid-range one based on Rise of Skywalker), this is by far the cheapest model available that isn't a Microfighter. Even though it's still sitting north of $50 / £50, it's way less than the other two - and much, much cheaper than the brilliant but eye-wateringly expensive UCS Millennium Falcon.

While some will take issue with what appears to be the use of stickers to replace those iconic oval vents, it looks good on this smaller display piece. It'd also be impossible to achieve any other way, so I'm not going to get too wound up over their inclusion. And hey - it might be printed on. We can but hope, right?

In terms of measurement, this kit weighs in at more than 5in (13 cm) high, 9.5in (24 cm) long, and 7.5in (19 cm) wide.

Lego Boarding the Tantive IV

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $54.99 / £49.99 Ages 8+ Pieces 502 Product number 75387 Release date March 1, 2024

The opening to A New Hope is one of the most iconic shots in the whole Star Wars saga, and it cemented Darth Vader as a memorable villain right from the start. With that in mind, it's only fair that Lego revisits the scene for its 25th anniversary celebrations. Plus, it seems to have a secret stowaway in the form of a special anniversary minifigure - Captain Rex from Clone Wars.

This kit is 3in (8 cm) high, 5in (13 cm) wide, and 8.5in (22 cm) deep.

Lego R2-D2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £89.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 1,050 Product number 75379 Release date March 1, 2024

We've had a few Lego versions of this plucky droid before, and the last one was a hefty for-adults project that would burn a hole into your bank balance. By contrast, this one's cheaper, slightly smaller, and seems a bit more kid-friendly. In addition, it appears to include a minifigure version of Darth Malgus from the Old Republic video game series as a bonus.

For size, it's 9.5in (24 cm) high, 6in (16 cm) wide, and 4in (11 cm) deep.

Lego Tantive IV

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £69.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 654 Product number 75376 Release date March 1, 2024

This ship was the first one seen in a Star Wars movie, so it holds a special place in the heart of fans. Leia's trusty vessel has been recreated as a midi ship in the same vein as the previous Executor Star Destroyer. That means it isn't as massive as the full Ultimate Collector Series kits, but also isn't as small as a Micro Fighter - it's somewhere in the middle, so is perfect for display.

Size wise, it's over 6in (15 cm) high, 12.5in (32 cm) long, and 4in (11 cm) wide.

Lego Invisible Hand

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $49.99 / £46.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 557 Product number 75377 Release date March 1, 2024

If you ask me, this is the most unexpected of all the 25th anniversary reveals so far. The Invisible Hand is a vessel featured across both The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith due to it being the flagship of General Grievous. It's a pretty iconic craft from that era of the saga, so finally getting it in Lego form is a surprise for sure - but a pleasant one.

If you want exact measurements, it's more than 7in (17 cm) high, 11.5in (30 cm) long, and 3.5in (9 cm) wide.