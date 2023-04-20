A Mandalorian theory says Grogu was communicating with the Mythosaur in the season 3 finale

Some Star Wars fans think Grogu's scene with the Mythosaur in The Mandalorian's season finale could be teasing something much bigger.

In a thread discussing The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8, Reddit user No-Scholar-13 posed this theory (opens in new tab): "Idk if I’m crazy but I feel like they’re setting Grogu to eventually be the Mand’alor. Force sensitive who’s being raised as a Mandalorian, and at the end it shows him looking down to the water and stretching out his arm to it and then the Mythosaur wakes up. Has to be related."

U/Redsoxjb (opens in new tab) agreed with the theory, adding: "Definitely seems like they are setting up Grogu to ride and I think he was connecting with the Mythosaur like he did the Rancor. And with the darksaber broken, he will be the one to forge a new darksaber. They already showed Huyang in the Ahsoka trailer, probably could aid in that journey to recreate."

The comment refers to a scene in The Book of Boba Fett finale in which Grogu uses the Force to calm a Rancor into a gentle sleep.

Others have theorized (opens in new tab) that it would be Din Djarin who tames the beast, tying back into a long-standing fringe theory that he is in fact Force-sensitive and thus changing the course of his destiny forever. This would also explain why Din and Grogu are so connected.

Regardless, if Grogu did in fact sense the Mythosaur and vice versa – this solidifies Grogu’s destiny as being fully linked to Mandalore and its people.

