A famously terrifying Fallout 4 mod is back after a mysterious disappearance

Pilgrim was a Fallout 4 mod that was released in 2017 and scared the living daylights out of everyone who played it before it mysteriously disappeared. Now, it's back — and it's been remastered for good measure.

Nobody really knew what happened to the Pilgrim mod when it suddenly became unavailable, but we do know that those who played it at the time liked what they saw. Originally released in 2017, it was an atmospheric affair that unsurprisingly reminded players of Silent Hill, which is no bad thing. Then it disappeared, and bar a temporary resurrection in 2019, it's been near-impossible to get hold of since. Now, however, one of the mod's original co-creators has brought Pilgrim back from the dead as a 'Remaster', and Fallout 4 players can download it from Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) right now.

When they do, they'll notice that the remastered version of Pilgrim includes support for all of the latest Fallout 4 mods, which is a bonus.

The look and feel of the game have been updated as well, with TreyM saying that "each of the original Pilgrim weathers have been retouched and the color grading has been remade from scratch." They also note that this is the "definitive edition of Pilgrim and a more complete version of the original vision."

TreyM is certainly making all of the right noises, but just make sure that you keep the lights on if you want to take Pilgrim for a spin. You've been warned.

