A DualSense V2 needs to give us more than "exceptional battery life"

Is an updated version of the PS5's DualSense controller in the works? It could be if a Canadian Best Buy listing is to be believed. This morning, multiple reports about an unconfirmed DualSense V2 made the rounds after a Resetera user spotted a listing at the retailer.

The listing mentions a "DualSense V2" that comes bundled with the DualSense charging stand and has the same dimensions as the original gamepad. While its dimensions are the same, the listing for the V2 seems to point to a lighter weight.

Most notably, the V2 listing mentioned the PS5 controller would have an "exceptional 12-hour battery life" as opposed to the standard six hours we currently know all too well. Besides that, the V2 seems to cost the same as a regular white DualSense, with no other features improved upon.

The full description on the listing says "Take the gaming action into your own hands when you play with the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense wireless controller. With dynamic triggers, a built-in microphone and so much more, this gaming controller offers a truly immersive experience. The iconic comfortable design lets you play for hours and hours."

The listing had a few images attached to it, but the White controller looks the exact same as the one we're already familiar with, with even its packaging not alluding to a "V2" model.

A new product, or a new batch?

So is this listing legit, a mistake, or actually something worth getting excited about? Well, looking at the PS4 generation, we did get a mid-generation refresh on the DualShock 4. The lightbar changed to shine through the touchpad, the colors were updated, and the parts used during manufacturing felt a bit more premium.

While that was the case, it didn't really make a lot of noise as a "new product". A lot of the best PC controllers, particularly when they're paired with a games console, go through manufacturing "batches". We know this applies to the DualSense because after a wave of returns, stick drift issues, and faulty units when the PS5 launched in 2020, Sony made it clear that a new batch of controllers from mid-2021 onwards would be more reliable. This was seemingly down to parts used during pandemic manufacturing.

In fairness, since then, there have been fewer reports about the poor reliability of the standard DualSense. Stick drift has still been a widespread issue with this controller, but it hasn't been nearly as common as during the console's launch window.

In my eyes, this V2 DualSense will probably be a similar story. If it costs the same as a regular old DualSense, it's likely a secondary update to manufacturing rather than a brand-new product that will stand as an alternative to a "V1" DualSense. It could also be an excuse to ship more bundles with that charging stand.

If the weight of this new model is lighter and the battery life has been extended, maybe we'll hear from the PlayStation Blog at some point soon about how they've managed to refine things. If nothing else, this could be some sort of response to the leak from last year that showed a new Xbox controller that's in the works that sports haptic feedback and Hall Sensor sticks.

Give us more

On the off-chance this is a new product, I'd be a little disappointed if all it had to show for itself was an extended battery life. A short lifespan is definitely an issue with the standard PS5 controller, but it's hardly the most pressing issue on the cards when trigger springs frequently snap and thumbsticks are known to wear down within a year of unboxing.

Even if this is just a new "batch" of DualSense, I feel as though Sony owes it to its early adopters to give them a bit more than extended battery life. Even if the DualSense Edge doesn't sport Hall Sensors that are immune to stick drift, this maybe should. The thumbstick modules on the pro controller are replaceable, so I don't see where the harm would be in making those available separately. Sony definitely has its officially licensed third-party gamepads breathing down its neck in that regard, since the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro and the Victrix Pro BFG will both soon have Hall Sensor options for PS5.

Secondly, those triggers are a real issue, or at least they have been for me. The triggers on both of my launch DualSense controllers either snapped or started audibly squeaking within a year of use. As I've continued using the DualSense Edge over the past year, that squeakiness has made itself present as well, something which isn't comforting when the gamepad costs over $200.

An updated DualSense should refine these triggers, make them more reliable, or at least give non-Edge users a chance to further tune the resistance in the console's software.

I love the bespoke features of the DualSense, but I wish they were present in a wider selection of games. Beyond its own first-party game selection, I can count the PS5 games on one hand that I remember making the most of haptic feedback and trigger resistance. For the latter, most third-party games seem to slap it on at full blast or not use it at all. Speaking honestly as someone who loves getting to review new controllers; I'd much rather have PlayStation work to make the most of these features in a wider net of games than have a refreshed gamepad with a few extra hours of battery life.

