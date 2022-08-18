A bunch of Bethesda and Id Software games are now on PC Game Pass

To celebrate QuakeCon 2022 kicking off today, a bunch of classic Bethesda and Id Software games are now available on PC Game Pass.

As Bethesda revealed on Twitter, a total of six legacy Bethesda games have made their way to PC Game Pass: Wolfenstein 3D, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, Quake Champions, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard. There's also an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle that unlocks all characters in Quake Champions.

Six legendary Bethesda games are available today on @XboxGamePassPC:🟢 Wolfenstein 3D🟢 Return to Castle Wolfenstein🟢 Quake 4🟢 Quake Champions🟢 An ES Legend: Battlespire🟢 TES Adventures: Redguard pic.twitter.com/1xicNw9mKJAugust 18, 2022 See more

Alongside these Game Pass additions, there's a sale going on offering some seriously juicy discounts on more modern Bethesda games like Deathloop (60% off), Ghostwire: Tokyo (50% off), Doom Eternal (60% off), The Elder Scrolls Online (70% off), and loads more. You can head to Steam (opens in new tab) to see the complete list of PC discounts or open up the PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch stores to see what's available across different platforms.

As we mentioned earlier, the online-only QuakeCon 2022 got started today with a jam-packed schedule full of streams covering games like Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and, of course, Quake. There's also a Fallout 4 charity run, a PC building show, tournaments, and a whole lot more planned.

Head to Twitch (opens in new tab) to tune into the show or check the full schedule (opens in new tab) to see if there's anything you need to add to your calendar. Fun fact: QuakeCon originally started life as an internet chatroom in the early 90s, so it's cool to see how much it's blossomed in the three decades since.

