Disney Plus just removed one of its most popular features

If you have logged onto Disney Plus recently you may have noticed that the popular GroupWatch feature has been completely removed from the site.

The once-handy tool allowed streamers to watch any title in the Disney Plus library virtually with friends and family, automatically syncing their devices so that everyone in a group could watch together.

The GroupWatch feature was originally launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed people to still be able to watch movies with their friends and family whilst adhering to social distancing rules. However, as of late, there is no trace of the feature on the website.

ComicBook found this notice on the Disney Plus help center: "As of September 18, 2023, the GroupWatch feature will no longer be available on Disney+. We're always working to deliver the best product experience on Disney+, and as part of recent updates, the GroupWatch feature was removed."

The news comes soon after another streaming site drastically limited viewing options for their customers. Earlier this year Netflix cracked down on their users sharing passwords, meaning that you cannot share your account with anyone who doesn't live in your household. Alternatively, you can opt into adding an extra member to your account, allowing you to continue sharing with others, but this will cost you £4.99 in the UK or $7.99 in the US.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also alluded to following Netflix’s footsteps with plans to crack down on password sharing, and is "actively exploring ways" to do so.

It is unclear whether the GroupWatch option on Disney Plus is gone for good, but for the time being, the 'watch party' option on Amazon Prime is still available, allowing streamers to watch movies and shows with up to 100 other Prime members.

For more on Disney Plus, why not fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus.