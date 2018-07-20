7 potentially spoilery things we learnt about Star Trek Discovery season 2 at San Diego Comic Con

Star Trek Discovery's first season left us wanting more, and now - thanks to a panel at San Diego Comic Con 2018 - we're starting to find out what might be in store for the crew in season 2. Thanks to the intrepid tweeting of our sister publication SFX magazine, here are all the most important details straight from Hall H. Just beware, there are potential spoilers ahead.

You can watch season 2 in January, but there's a Christmas present coming

Season two is airing in January, it seems, but starting in December there’ll be 4 short films about some of the characters. Short Treks.July 20, 2018

Someone has made a miraculous medical recovery

Possible spoiler Dr Culber back - despite his broken neck. Wonder how they’ll make that work! #sdccJuly 20, 2018

New season, new boss

Possible spoiler: Pike will be taking command of the Discovery and leading them on a mission. And he wears a yellow command top! #sdccJuly 20, 2018

Of course the celebrity Vulcan is coming back

Spoiler: we will be seeing Spock this season. Sizzle reel suggests he’ll be connected to some alien contact #sdccJuly 20, 2018

Commander Saru will go all MTV Cribs

Poss spoiler We get to visit Saru’s home planet, so we may learn more about predator/prey species #sdccJuly 20, 2018

Rebecca Romijn, AKA the original Mystique from X-Men, joins the cast

Poss Trek spoiler… we’re going to meet the original Number One played by Majel Barrett Roddenberry. She’s played by Rebecca Romijn #sdccJuly 20, 2018

Jason Isaacs might be gone, but he's not forgotten

Audience question: is the Federation version of Lorca coming back? “Maybe” says showrunner Adam Kurtzman #sdccJuly 20, 2018

We'll bring you more new as we have it, but the next season is shaping up to be just as exciting as the first. “We’re syncing up with canon, so there’ll be a lot of [Easter eggs] this year,” promises Kurtzman.