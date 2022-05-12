505 Games announces first-ever public digital showcase on May 17

Video game publisher 505 Games has announced it is hosting its first-ever public digital showcase early next week.

According to a press release announcing the event, the showcase will last for an hour and will give fans a glimpse into the upcoming games currently in the works with the company. It is set to take place on May 17, 2022 at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 06:00 PT and can be streamed via the official 505 Games YouTube channel .

If this wasn’t exciting enough, the event is also set to include appearances from key developers, who will give an insight into their projects, as well as "a brand new reveal from a cult developer." That’s not all though because according to the company’s website , the showcase will contain: "Updates on previously announced titles, as well as a surprise or two along the way."

If you weren’t aware, 505 Games has helped to publish a number of high-profile games such as Control, Death Stranding (PC version), Dead by Daylight, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, No Man’s Sky, and more. Of course, there’s no way of knowing what will appear during the showcase at the moment but if you’re a fan of any of the games listed above, it may be worth tuning in for the presentation next Tuesday.

With "E3 season" quickly approaching, it seems like several video game developers and publishers are still hosting some kind of digital event, despite the fact E3 2022 was officially canceled back in March. Already announced as taking place in June we still have Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest 2022 on the 9th, the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase 2022 on the 12th, and our personal favorite The Future Game Show on the 12th as well.