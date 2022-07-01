4th of July TV sales: here are the best deals, discounts, and price cuts

4th of July TV sales and deals are already starting to trickle in, and it won't be long before that trickle turns into a torrent. And even though we're still three days away from the actual holiday and the 'real' deals, there are already opportunities arising at retailers across the land that means you can beat the rush and the crowds and snag your new TV ahead of the day itself.

As with most sales periods, each retailer unleashes deals earlier and earlier, and that's no different in the 4th of July TV deals. Lucky for you, we've been crawling the internets and all the early deals, rounding up all the best-value TV sales that you can jump in right now. And we're not just rounding up the biggest, most expensive TVs here, but ones that can really bag you a great-value addition to your home.

Starting at the bottom of the spectrum, there are some quality, simple HD TVs from the likes of Hisense that start at just $199.99 (opens in new tab) that'll get you 43-inches of reliable screen. In the mid-ranges and upping the prices a little bit, you can take advantage of savings of more $300 on the likes of LG's NanoCell 80 55-inch TV - yours for just $496.99 (was $800) (opens in new tab). While if you're looking for one of the best gaming TVs, then you can pick up the 48-inch LG C1 for a record low price of just $796.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,499.99). This is the best deal we've found so far by some distance when quality is near the top of the wishlist.

Read on to find all the best 4th of July TV sales from around the internet just below, and more information on some of our favorite deals highlighted further down the page.

The best 4th of July TV deals and sales

The best 4th of July TV deals under $300

(opens in new tab) Hisense A4 HD TV | 43-inch | $239.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - A small saving, but this could really hit the spot for something simple and no-nonsense for the home. It'll be great for 1080p console gaming as well as watching almost all content from streaming services in crisp quality. This is the TV's lowest ever price too.

(opens in new tab) Vizio D-series HD TV | 40-inch | $415.13 $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $217 - Simple, easy, and straightforward, this VIZIO TV is seriously impulse purchase-worthy at this price and will be a great solution for anyone needing a bedroom or den TV for light entertainment, gaming and sports.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 4K TV | 43-inch | $369.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $170 - If your red line is a 4K resolution but you're still on a budget, then this Fire TV sneaking in under that $200 mark is excellent value. This also looks like a lowest ever price and has unparalleled value as a result.



The best 4th of July TV deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6G 4K TV | 55-inch | $449.99 $309.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140 - A frankly ludicrous price for a quality TV that gets you one of the best mid-level TVs for gaming and movies and sports for the price of an entry-level television. It's only ever been this cheap once before so we don't know how long it'll last in the 4th of July TV deals.



(opens in new tab) LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $359.99 $329.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - A quality LG TV for under $330? This is obscene value. Smashing its previous low price by a good 20 or so dollars at Best Buy, this entry-level 43-inch 4K display has never been cheaper.



(opens in new tab) LG NanoCell80 4K TV | 55-inch | $799.99 $496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $303 - Another cracking LG TV that sits just outside its headline OLED ranges but still offers all-round excellence. It's not capable of 120Hz so some gamers may choose to take that into account, but this is a bargain price for a belter of a 55-incher - and its's a lowest ever price too.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 43-inch | $497.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A second-lowest ever price for a cracking TV that punches well above its price tag. This is the kind of Samsung QLED TV to go for if you can't quite stretch to the NeoQLEDs.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 4K TV | 43-inch | $547.99 $497.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - However, if you are looking at that 43-inch TV that meets the $500 mark, then we'd probably recommend spending the extra, *checks notes*, 4 cents, and make the most of this saving on the 2022 model of the same TV here at Amazon.



The best 4th of July TV deals under $800

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | 65-inch | $849.99 $548.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $301 - This is a massive saving on a quality 65-inch Hisense TV. Not known to go overboard with features or fancy tech, these Hisense panels are solid value-busting options that maintain a good level of quality. At this price, it's a cracking 4K TV deal.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $703 - Representing probably the best-value early 4th of July TV deal under $800 that we can find, the baby of the C1 family is at a lowest ever price here. It houses all of the tech and specs that make the C1 family some of the best TVs ever made. At this price of nearly 50% off, it's hard to ignore if you were looking for a quality 4K TV deal this summer.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 7 Series 75-inch 4K TV | $849.99 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - You're only saving $50 on this 75-inch Samsung display, but you're still getting a great price considering the size of this screen. Best Buy has this model available for just $799.99 in its early 4th of July TV deals.



(opens in new tab) LG NanoCell 75 Series 70-inch 4K TV | $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - You're saving $200 in Best Buy's big-screen 4th of July TV sales here - and picking up a massive 70-inch LG NanoCell display for just $699.99. There's plenty of impressive screen tech baked in here, as well as a solid range of extra smart home features as well.



(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1,199.99 $739.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest ever price - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here and the same that it went down to in the 4th of July TV deals. That's an extraordinary TV deal for an OLED screen that keeps you well away from the four-figure mark.



The best 4th of July TV deals under $1,000

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,397.99 $897.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500; Lowest ever price - An absolutely superb 4th of July TV deal here: one of Samsung's most premium TVs of last year for a record low. The QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a lowest ever price right now.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80T 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,300 $947.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a few dollars off a record low price, and even though it's from 2020, the Q80T is still one of our absolute favorite 4K 120Hz gaming TVs. But you'll have to move fast - there's only a handful left at the time of writing.



(opens in new tab) Sony X80J 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,399.99 $998 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $401 - A cracking price on a terrific mid-range TV from Sony in a massive size. This is a really attractive option right now. Known as perennial price holders, saving this much on a quality Sony TV and it sneaking under that magic four-fiugre mark is unbridled value!



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $403; lowest ever price - Yes we know this is just over the $1,000 mark, but such is the quality of this early 4th of July TV deal, we can't exclude it. It is such a magnificent television, and this lowest ever price basically moves it into a new, lower price category, and also represents a record low price. If you're looking for a TV that's perfect as a PS5 or Xbox Series X companion, or just a generally excellent upgrade, this is it.



Should you wait for Monday's 4th of July TV sales and deals? A perennially good question around sales time - basically, if you find a TV deal you've been eyeing up or a model you've been keeping tabs on at a great price before Monday's actual July 4th date, then is it wise to pull the trigger? Generally, if the price is good or great, then our quick-fire advice is yes, absolutely yes, jump on it. Even though there could be more deals and products added to lines on Monday itself, we typically see most discounts come and go the weekend before major sales holidays such as the 4th of July. And if you don't pull the trigger, you always run the risk of stock disappearing, or the offer just running out.

When will 4th of July TV sales officially begin? As always with specific holidays, we'd like to say that technically, the 4th of July TV deals would start on that specific date - but we've all seen this movie before. Every time, every holiday sale, retailers launch their deals early, and before the date itself. That means there's longer to make your decisions and choices, but also a bit more time for other folks to eye up the stock you're looking at too...

