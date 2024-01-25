3 hours into manually mining out their basement, Enshrouded player learns the survival RPG has a tool that would have done it in an instant

An Enshrouded player has learned the hard way after three long hours of using a pickaxe to build a basement that there's another tool intended to do the same thing in much less time.

Streamer Luxthos was initially having a good time, digging the hot new survival RPG on the block while speaking to their chat. The task of the moment was to build a basement, a task they had apparently spent three hours on as they were using a pickaxe. Unknown to them, though, that the Construction Hammer exists to make the task much quicker.

"So, you've been enjoying Enshrouded? I am too, I just spent the last three hours digging a basement underneath my base using a pickaxe," they say. "That's until someone mentioned to me that you can simply terraform the ground away using the construction hammer."

So, you've been enjoying Enshrouded? I am too, I just spent the last 3 hours digging a basement underneath my base using a pickaxe. That's until someone mentioned to me that you can simply terraform the ground away using the construction hammer. pic.twitter.com/LmJdLwEqeWJanuary 24, 2024 See more

The pain is visible as they bury their head in their hands, three hours of labor up in smoke. On the bright side, the rest of us won't be making that mistake now, so I guess it's not a total loss?

That snafu aside, Enshrouded has recovered from a rocky Early Access launch to earn a much healthier one. We say that as an emergency server crash hotfix was needed to course correct a rough one, though more recent Steam reviews are now sitting at 'Very Positive,' so it appears to have done the trick nicely.

Part of the appeal is the blend of Valheim-like survival with Dark Souls combat. Don't be put off by the latter, though, as fans reckon Enshrouded is way easier than either of those games.

More? Fine. Here are the 10 best survival games to test your will to live.