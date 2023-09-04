2 days before launch, Starfield has already been beaten in under 3 hours

With a massive array of planets to explore and systems designed to offer hundreds of hours of space-based role-playing goodness, it will likely be a long time before many of us reach the credits in Starfield, but that's certainly not the case for one player who managed to complete the game in just a few hours.

As spotted by VG247, speedrunner Micrologist has managed to blast their way through Bethesda's epic new RPG in only 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 42 seconds. A video posted on YouTube shows them pulling off this miraculous feat.

As the footage shows, Micrologist displays an impressive level of knowledge of Starfield's design and missions as they move swiftly and surely from one objective to the next, ignoring anything that isn't tied to progression and making some speedy choices when it comes to conversing with NPCs.

Of course, if you're just getting to grips with Starfield and don't want anything spoiled, you might want to give the video a miss for now and check it out once you've crossed the finish line yourself.

It's still early days for Starfield; in fact, it's not even officially out until later this week on September 6, and for players to reach the end in under three hours is just incredible. No doubt, as fans get more familiar with the game and discover more time-saving tricks, we'll see even faster finishes.

While earning a speedrun record in Starfield is certainly an admirable accomplishment, taking your time also has its merits, as it allows you to not only savor the experience but also enjoy all the delightful little Easter eggs Bethesda has added, including a nod to Skyrim's most infamous line and a joke about The Elder Scrolls 6.

