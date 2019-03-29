2019 is a trashfire, so here’s a Chrome extension made by an indie game that replaces politicians’ names with Lovecraftian Elder Gods

If this year has messed you up real good already, you’re not alone, friend. Thankfully the people at Frogwares, the team developing Lovecraft-inspired horror detective game The Sinking City, have the answer. No, it’s not therapy. No, it’s not dogs. It’s a Chrome extension that replaces politicians’ names, topics, and various other phrases with Lovecraftian Elder Gods and a bit o’ human sacrifice. And let me tell you, it’s a big mood. Get it right here (and make sure you have Google Chrome, of course).

Examples of this frankly stellar extension in action include “Cthulhu wants Russia to control rap music”, “How has crawling chaos vote affected the UK human sacrifice rate?”, and “Polish Elder God Yog-Sothoth visits Battle Group Poland”. Frankly, with all that’s going on in the world nowadays, I didn’t know this was what I needed until just now. Because yeah, seeing people in positions of power doing stuff that I may or may not disagree with being compared to bloodthirsty deities that humanity vainly seeks to control is cathartic as hell. Or should that be cathartic as R’yleh?

If you want to get all specific with it, the extension changes specific words like economy, Trump, Hilary, Brexit, and Putin (among many others) to Lovecraft’s famed gods, while nouns get twisted into something these tentacled monstrosities would approve of. Like ‘President’ being replaced with ‘Great Old One’. Which, you know, is actually accurate in some cases. Some.