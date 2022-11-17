How many episodes in 1899 season 1?

1899 is now streaming on Netflix, the latest offering from the creators of cult classic Dark, which aired on the streamer between 2017 and 2020. The new mystery horror series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar follows the fateful voyage of the Kerberos, a steamship heading from Europe to New York on the cusp of the 20th Century (you guessed it: the year is 1899…). The multi-language features an international ensemble cast including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Isabella Wei, and Jonas Bloquet.

No one on board the Kerberos is quite who they seem, and when their paths cross with another passenger ship that was thought to be lost, the voyage begins to turn into a nightmare for everyone involved. Make sure you don't miss an episode of this cliffhanger-filled drama with our guide to every episode of 1899.

How many episodes of 1899 are there?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In total, there are eight episodes in 1899. They're all available to stream on Netflix from November 17.

Episode 1 – The Ship – out now!

Episode 2 – The Boy – out now!

Episode 3 – The Fog – out now!

Episode 4 – The Fight – out now!

Episode 5 – The Calling – out now!

Episode 6 – The Pyramid – out now!

Episode 7 – The Storm – out now!

Episode 8 – The Key – out now!

How to watch 1899 on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wherever you are in the world, you'll need a Netflix account to catch the new season of 1899. All episodes started streaming on the same day, so you can binge-watch to your heart's content (or savor each episode on your own schedule).

