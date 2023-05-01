18 great deals in the Steam Golden Week Sale, and only most of them are JRPGs

Steam's latest mega-sale celebrates Japan's Golden Week, with several of the big Japanese publishers participating.

I somehow missed this until today because the individual sale pages are hidden behind obscure banners, but there are a ton of great deals to be had until May 8. Square Enix (opens in new tab), NIS America (opens in new tab), Bandai Namco (opens in new tab), Koei Tecmo (opens in new tab), Spike Chunsoft (opens in new tab), Sega (opens in new tab), and Capcom (opens in new tab) have a lot of games on sale, and I've pulled out 18 that really stood out to me and my coworkers.

(Image credit: Capcom)

