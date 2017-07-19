Get a quiz book and an art card as Star Trek: Discovery hits the new SFX magazine - on sale now

Behold the new issue!
Star Trek: Discovery kicks off our Epic TV Preview issue - and you can test your knowledge of the final frontier with the collectable quiz book that comes with the issue, along with an exclusive Star Trek: The Next Generation art card (see below), courtesy of Titan Books!
Please note: The quiz book and art card are only available on the UK newsstand and do not come with the digital edition.
News
Our ground troops report from the San Diego frontline, bringing you up to speed on all the excitement at this year's Comic Con. Plus Doctor Who, close encounter tale Phoenix Forgotten and Spidey swings onto PS4, getting web-fluid all over your controller...
Star Trek: Discovery
The Prime Universe is back on television. We ride the shuttlecraft of journalism and make first contact with Starfleet's latest crew as Star Trek: Discovery warps onto the small screen, boldly going where Netflix has never gone before...
The Epic TV Preview
There's an onslaught of unmissable TV heading our way this autumn. From Stranger Things season 2 to The Orville, Outlander to the return of The Tick, here's SFX's handy survival guide to the best of the box. Read. Digest. Binge.
Inhumans
Our Epic TV Preview continues as showrunner Scott Buck tells us how he brought Marvel's royal family to the screen. We asked Black Bolt for a word and he levelled the SFX office. Cheers for that, Black Bolt. Very helpful.
It
Stephen King's nightmare-fuelling novel is now a movie. Let's be brave and go into the storm drains to meet the people who made it. Wait, what's that up ahead? Looks like a balloon. Nothing scary 'bout a balloon, right? [insert horrible death here]
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
As Terminator 2: Judgment Day gets a 3D makeover, we speak to Robert Patrick, the man who played the unstoppable T-1000. He still hasn't stopped. "I'm a praying mantis," he tells us. "I'm a cat, I'm a lion, I'm an eagle, I'm a shark..." Let's just back away quietly.
Reviews
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at the cinema, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 on Blu-ray/DVD, John Ajvide Lindquist's I Am Behind You in books and The Defenders in comics. Sure smells like reviews to us.
