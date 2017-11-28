Peter Capaldi’s last (and Jodie Whittaker’s first) appearance as the Doctor teased in official Doctor Who Christmas Special synopsis

The last big news story in the world of Doctor Who was, well, very big news indeed; Jodie Whittaker will be the thirteenth Doctor to replace Peter Capaldi, making history as the first female lead for the BBC's flagship sci-fi show.

It’s cause for much celebration, but let’s not forget that this means Peter Capaldi, who’s been excellent as number 12, will be making his departure from the series this year, with the upcoming Christmas special representing his last appearance as the titular Time Lord.

The BBC has released an official plot synopsis (along with the swanky new promo image seen below) for the Xmas episode, entitled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, and the details are very telling indeed. Don't believe me? Take a look for yourself below...

"The magical final chapter of the Twelfth Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley - Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and a returning Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), for one last adventure. Two Doctors stranded in an Arctic snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. Enchanted glass people, stealing their victims from frozen time. And a World War One captain destined to die on the battlefield, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor's story. An uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours, Twice Upon A Time marks the end of an era. But as the Doctor must face his past to decide his future, his journey is only just beginning…"

That all but confirms it, then. Jodie Whittaker will be making her grand debut as the Doctor in less than a month’s time, but that’s just the start of all the good things promised by this synopsis.

There’s also the return of Bill and David Bradley as William Hartnell’s first Doctor, a trip to World War One, and something about frozen time and glass people! It sounds intriguing, to say the least.