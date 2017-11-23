Grab a PS4 Slim 500GB with FIFA 18, GT Sport and Knowledge of Power for £199.99 in this amazing Black Friday deal

No-one appears to be waiting for the big day itself to unveil Black Friday Gaming deals. If you've been waiting to buy a PS4 Slim, this incredible bundle from Very is a seriously bargainous choice. For less than £200 you'll get a PS4 Slim 500GB, FIFA 18, GT Sport and Knowledge of Power for £199.99. If this isn't the one you're looking for, check out our best Black Friday PS4 deals.

And that's not all. If you want to add to your PS4 bundle, you can add a years worth of PS Plus Membership OR an extra DualShock 4 controller to make the bundle £239.99 from Very. If you want to go for the full bundle of a PS4 500GB, FIFA 18, GT Sport, Knowledge of Power, a year of PS Plus, AND an extra DualShock 4, it's still an incredible £269.99 from Very.