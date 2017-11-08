Game of Thrones season 8 is possibly losing a character tied to a big fan theory – here’s what it means

Game of Thrones is known for two things: fan theories and big character departures (normally through a knife to the throat). Game of Thrones season 8 is, inevitably, bringing both of those in droves before the season has even begun. One character is almost definitely not returning – and here’s what it means for one of the show’s biggest fan theories. Possible spoilers follow…

Are you ready? It’s Jon Snow… Kidding!

But it does have something to do with Jon Snow: Meera (who helped Bran get back to Winterfell after several trials and tribulations) possibly won’t be returning, at least according to actress Ellie Kendrick. When the Metro asked her if she was back for the new season, she replied: “Not as far as I know. I don’t know. It’s funny because I always get asked, ‘What’s going to happen? Are you in it?’ Genuinely the truth is I don’t know.”

Kendrick goes on to say: “I wait for the phone to ring and then I find out, but it hasn’t rung so I don’t know. I’ll find out whether I am or not at some point, but for now I haven’t been notified so I’m yet to discover.”

What does that have to do with Jon Snow you ask? Well, a big fan theory that’s been doing the rounds for years is that Jon Snow – even after his big birth reveal at the end of Game of Thrones season 7 – has a twin sister: Meera. Her father, Howland Reed, was present (and survived) the battle of the Tower of Joy before Lyanna Stark gave birth to Jon and dun-dun-dun Meera (so the theory goes). Howland and Ned Stark would then have decided the raise the twins separately to protect Westeros’ biggest secret.

If the producers haven’t given her a call yet, odds are she won’t be returning – which shoots down that particular theory. It’ll still be sad to see her go, especially as all Bran gave her was a half-hearted thank you before she departed. I guess that’s about a happy ending as you’re gonna get in Game of Thrones…

For more Game of Thrones season 8 goodies, there’s news of the show filming “multiple endings”, as well as when we’re likely to see the new Thrones season.

Image: HBO